17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.20. 24,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 36,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of 17 Education & Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group, Inc engages in the provision of educational technology solutions. Its in-school plus after-school integrated model delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. The firm offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning.

