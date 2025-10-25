2,890 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by RMG Wealth Management LLC

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.1% of RMG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com Profile

Free Report

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

