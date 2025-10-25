361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Stock Price Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 718% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
361 Degrees International Stock Up 8.5%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.77.
About 361 Degrees International
361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.
