4,395 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $1,361,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Ambarella by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ambarella by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $227,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $624,469.32. This trade represents a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 788,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,131. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna raised their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

