7,478 Shares in International Seaways Inc. $INSW Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $671,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in International Seaways by 61.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $40,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,417.92. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,224.20. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $777,530. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The firm had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research reduced their target price on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

