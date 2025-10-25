947 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of WTS opened at $278.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.59 and a 52 week high of $287.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.