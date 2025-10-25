abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.34. 25,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 37,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
