abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.34. 25,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 37,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

