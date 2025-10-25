Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 34,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 94,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $261.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. New Street Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

