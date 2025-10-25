AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 176.25 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.39). Approximately 61,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 219,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.40).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price objective on shares of AdvancedAdvT in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240.
AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.
