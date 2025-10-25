Aethlon Medical Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Small Cap

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a report released on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($7.00). The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($8.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.70).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEMD
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,427,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.89% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.