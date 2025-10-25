Aethlon Medical Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Small Cap

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a report released on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($7.00). The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($8.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.80) by ($1.70).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aethlon Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $560.00.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,427,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.89% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

