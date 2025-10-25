Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 241,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

