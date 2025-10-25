Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,538,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

