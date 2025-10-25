Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 120.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Raymond James Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -374.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

