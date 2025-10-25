Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 32.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 192,991 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 38.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 546,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 152,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 236.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 364,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE HTH opened at $33.93 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.35.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.86%.The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,889.44. This trade represents a 8.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve B. Thompson sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $216,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,974.64. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,022,800 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTH

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.