Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.79%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.