Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 14.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at First Financial Corporation Indiana
In other First Financial Corporation Indiana news, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,913.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,303.25. This trade represents a 24.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Up 1.6%
First Financial Corporation Indiana stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.43. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $63.04.
First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.
First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
