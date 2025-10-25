Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 550.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.1%

INSW opened at $48.37 on Friday. International Seaways Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.01.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 9.98%.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 69,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,224.20. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,580. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $777,530. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.