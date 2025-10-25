Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $23.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn David Flores sold 8,062 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $278,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,570.50. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $863,048 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PARR opened at $39.97 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

