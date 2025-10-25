Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 605 Shares of Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 39.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Evertec by 19.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Evertec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec in the first quarter worth $209,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $31.00 on Friday. Evertec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

