Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 763 Shares of XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in XPEL by 805.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 308.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in XPEL by 51.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $987.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.68.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.17%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of XPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPEL has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

