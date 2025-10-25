Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Elefante Mark B’s 5th Largest Position

Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.6% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $261.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

