Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $261.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

