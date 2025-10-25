Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $261.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

