Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 74,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Financial LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 37,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $295.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $261.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

