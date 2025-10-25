Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Boosted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $261.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

