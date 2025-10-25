Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Reduced by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $261.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.20.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

