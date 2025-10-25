Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 50,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 503,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,671,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 31,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day moving average is $195.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $261.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.