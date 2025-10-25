Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is 626 Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

626 Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,410,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $748,120,000 after purchasing an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

