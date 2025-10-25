Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

