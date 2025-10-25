Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

