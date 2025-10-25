Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

