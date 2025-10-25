Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average is $213.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

