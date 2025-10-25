Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Raised by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

