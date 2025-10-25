Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Trimmed by Elm3 Financial Group LLC

Elm3 Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 7.0% of Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%
AMZN stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.97.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
