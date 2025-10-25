American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

AHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

NYSE:AHR opened at $44.28 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -201.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -454.55%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

