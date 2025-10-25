AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 19,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

AmpliTech Group Stock Up 10.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

