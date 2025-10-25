Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRZ. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE AMRZ opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50. Amrize has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 545,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,542,000. This trade represents a 60.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen S. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.82 per share, for a total transaction of $259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,124,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,225,260 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amrize

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

