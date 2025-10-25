Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.81 and last traded at C$5.13. Approximately 54,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 79,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.05.

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Andean Precious Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia; and the Soledad Mountain mine and heap leach located in Kern County, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.