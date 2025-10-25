Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Aozora Bank Stock Down 7.0%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.
About Aozora Bank
Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aozora Bank
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Rayonier-PotlatchDeltic Merger Signals Industry Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hims & Hers Short Interest Nears All-Time High, Buy The Dip?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- This Defense Stock Has a $57B Backlog and New AI Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.