Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Aozora Bank Stock Down 7.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

About Aozora Bank

(Get Free Report)

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.