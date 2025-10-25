APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of APA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, APA Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

APA Group Trading Down 3.5%

APA Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

