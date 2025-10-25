Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.4%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

