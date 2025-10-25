Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Shares Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.29 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.29 ($0.15). 752,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 833,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Arrow Exploration to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 27 to GBX 25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 37.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy SA) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin.

