Atkore Inc. $ATKR Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1,514.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Atkore by 61.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,300.01. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $68.45 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

