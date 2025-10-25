Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.5714.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Atkore from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,300.01. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 1,514.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Atkore by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 107,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ATKR opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

