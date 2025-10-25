Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO opened at $176.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

