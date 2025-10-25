Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146,554 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day moving average is $195.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.20.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

