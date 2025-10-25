Autumn Glory Partners LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

