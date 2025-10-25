Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.17. Approximately 1,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

