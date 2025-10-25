Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.10 and a 200-day moving average of $213.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.