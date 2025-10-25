Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 1.2%

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $49.15 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 81,434 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $3,480,489.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,175.58. The trade was a 67.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 65,554 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,949,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,920. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,478 shares of company stock worth $26,310,254 over the last three months. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.